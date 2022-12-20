COVID-19 Death Prediction: 10% World's Population To Get Infected In Next 90 Days, Deaths Likely In Millions

10% World's Population To Get Infected In Next 90 Days, Deaths Likely In Millions

The next 90 days are going to be a hard time for everyone as experts have predicted that the virus is expected to spread massively, leaving millions infected.

As we enter the holiday season of the year, the fears of what we witnessed in the last two years are still haunting us. The deadly second wave of COVID-19, which killed millions of lives worldwide, followed by the ferocious third wave which left several thousand infected, the picture of the COVID journey is scary for everyone. In data that was shared earlier by the government, it was quite evident that COVID had touched almost every house, and each of these houses had lost at least one soul to this deadly virus infection.

COVID-19 Second Wave & Third Wave: A Flashback

After a tight fight for over two and half years, the world saw a dip in the cases, all thanks to the vaccines that helped bring down the cases rapidly. However, the happiness didn't stay for a very long period. Viruses are known for their ability to mutate and form new variants, and the COVID virus did the same. In the second wave, the virus that dominated most of the cases globally was the most dangerous of all - the Delta variant.

The next wave was carried out by another highly mutated version of COVID-19, called the Omicron variant. And now, the researchers have stated that this Omicron variant has mutated further to give rise to more virulent sub-variants, which have the ability to evade vaccine-induced immunity. What is more concerning is that the new sub-variants are even capable of causing severe infection in those who have recovered from the disease recently.

China's Grim Situation

The warning comes as China, the country that reported the first case of the coronavirus infection in 2019. Currently, China is witnessing a massive surge in their daily COVID cases, after easing the restrictions which were in place to contain the virus spread.

⚠️THERMONUCLEAR BAD Hospitals completely overwhelmed in China ever since restrictions dropped. Epidemiologist estimate >60% of 🇨🇳 & 10% of Earth's population likely infected over next 90 days. Deaths likely in the millions plural. This is just the start 🧵pic.twitter.com/VAEvF0ALg9 Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) December 19, 2022

The current picture of China is grim as most of the hospitals are completely overwhelmed, crematoriums are overburdened and new cases are crossing 10k on a daily basis. Which COVID variant is driving the current wave in China? According to health officials, Chinese cities are currently hit by highly transmissible Omicron strains mainly BA.5.2 and BF.7, which are spreading like wildfire. These two sub-lineages of Omicron have more mutations in their spike protein than their parent version, which makes them even more lethal for those who are fully vaccinated against the virus infection.

You may like to read

Seeing the current trends in the upsurge of COVID cases, a top Epidemiologist has predicted that more than 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of the world's population are likely to be infected over the next 90 days with death likely in the millions. As the COVID virus infection sweeps through the Chinese capital Beijing, the crematoriums for COVID-19 patients have been flooded with dead bodies, giving the workers extra pressure. Taking cognizance of the current situation, the Chinese health authorities have stated that the cases are now getting difficult to track.