The novel coronavirus can cause devastating effects on different organs mainly the lungs in serious cases. Many studies have indicated that COVID-19 patients can suffer long-term lung damage which can lead to prolonged symptoms like breathlessness coughing and tiredness even after recovery. Even more worrisome is that some form of lung damage may not be detected during standard MR and CT scans. Using a new scanning technique Oxford University researchers were able to detect the ‘hidden’ lung abnormalities caused by the COVID-19 infection. The changes were traceable in COVID-19 patients even three months after the infection the researchers said adding