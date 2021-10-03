COVID-19 Complications: 77-Year-Old Man Diagnosed With A Mysterious Disease Post Recovery

77-Year-Old Man Diagnosed With 'Restless Anal Syndrome' Post COVOD-19 Recovery

A team of Japanese researchers have found a rare 'Restless Anal Syndrome' post-Covid-19 recovery. This is the first time such a case has been associated with coronavirus disease.

Covid-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, is relevantly a new disease in the scientific realm. Over time, scientists find different things related to the deadly disease. So far, it has been clear that coronavirus can lead to a plethora of complications, but there is still so much that is yet to be discovered about the disease. For instance, new medical research published by Japanese experts has found a mysterious condition called "restless anal syndrome" could be a consequence of Covid-19. However, the case of first of its type so the further inquiry is required to know everything about certain.

77-Year-Old Man Diagnosed With A 'Restless Leg Syndrome'

The researchers found a 77-year-old male patient with the symptoms of the condition, which is like restless legs syndrome (RLS). According to the paper, despite the fact that a Covid-19 patient's respiratory function was restored to normal 21 days after admission and therapy for days, insomnia and anxiety symptoms persisted. The patient began to have restless, deep anal discomfort about 10 cm from the perineal region a few weeks after discharge.

Internal haemorrhoids were discovered during a colonoscopy, but no other rectal abnormalities were found. There were no aberrant neurological findings, such as a deep tendon reflex, perineum sensory loss, or spinal cord injury. This case met four basic criteria of RLS, according to the authors, including Itaru Nakamura of Tokyo Medical University Hospital.

TRENDING NOW

About Restless Anal Syndrome

According to the scientists of the study, the restless anal syndrome is similar to restless leg syndrome (RLS). RLS is a widespread neurological, sensorimotor condition that is under-diagnosed, according to a study published in BMC Infectious Diseases. An intense desire to move your legs is a sign of RLS. It can also make you feel like you are crawling or creeping in your feet, calves, and thighs. In the evenings and at night, the sensation is usually harsher.

According to the researchers, no previous example of a restless anal condition linked to Covid-19 has been recorded. The associative effects of Covid-19 on the neuropsychiatric state may be reflected in this case report. They went on to say that the long-term effects of neuropsychiatric diseases should be closely examined.

(with inputs from agencies)

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES