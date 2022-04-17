COVID-19 Cases Up By 5% In Delhi, Most Patients Are Kids

COVID-19 Cases Up By 5% In Delhi: Most Hospitalised Patients Are Kids

The national capital witnessed a rise in coronavirus infections, with kids at a higher risk of hospitalization. Here's how many people are infected with coronavirus in Delhi.

After witnessing a sharp decline in coronavirus cases, Delhi is seeing a sudden rise in infections. Recent data highlighted that COVID-19 cases increased to 461 cases from 366 cases a day before. The daily positivity rate also increased to 5.33 per cent from 3.95 per cent during the same period.

On Friday, the city did see a slight increase in coronavirus cases but zero deaths. However, the national capital witnessed two deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the city's death toll stands at 26,160 and the total tally increased to 26,610.

Most COVID Patients Are Kids

Concerns about schoolchildren have grown as the number of instances has increased. Despite the low hospitalisation rate, children account for 27 per cent of all patients admitted to hospitals. As of Saturday morning, 14 of the 51 COVID patients admitted to hospitals are children. However, the majority of children admitted to the hospital have comorbid conditions. Twelve of them were admitted to the Kalawati Saran hospital in Delhi. There have been 53 hospitalizations because of Covid. However, the number of persons infected with the coronavirus in hospitals has not grown.

According to the news agency PTI, a private school in Delhi has instructed parents not to send their children to school on Monday after a pupil tested positive.

What Does The Delhi Government Have To Say?

With schools reopened, the rise in COVID cases among children is a cause of concern. Health experts have also recommended that children under the age of 12 who have comorbidities be vaccinated.

The Delhi government has instructed school officials to close individual wings or classrooms if any student or staff member tests positive for the virus. It has also been instructed that students and school staff must follow all COVID-appropriate protocols including wearing masks, sanitization, social distancing, etc.

Meanwhile, the government has also asked officials to be vigilant and keep an eye on the surge of cases in the national capital. They plan to increase the number of COVID beds and ICU beds to 37,000 and 10,594 respectively. To contain the surge, they further plan to prepare 65,000 beds to avoid a shortage in case of an emergency and plan to increase 100 oxygen beds in every civic ward.

(With inputs from agencies)