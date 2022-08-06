live

COVID-19 Cases Up Again In Delhi, Swine Flu Cases Rising In Gujarat

Several Indian states are witnessing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Gujarat is struggling with rising incidents of swine flu.

Delhi's Covid positivity rate continues to rise, with its daily count crossing 2,000 mark once again. On Friday, 2,419 fresh Covid cases were reported in last 24 hours in the national capital, against 2,202 reported on previous day. Two more patients succumbed to the disease on Friday, as per the health bulletin.

The city's Covid positivity rate has risen to 12.95 per cent, and the number of active cases currently stands at 6,876.

Meanwhile, Gujarat is dealing with rising incidents of swine flu along with corona cases. According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, 30 cases of swine flu have reported in the city in the last one month, including one death. One of the swine flu patients admitted to the Sola Civil Hospital succumbed to the disease. Three deaths have also been reported from Surat city.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES