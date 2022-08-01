COVID-19 Cases Surge In India, 19,673 New Cases And 47 Deaths In 24 Hours

A Total Of 19,673 COVID-19 Cases Have Been Reported India

India is witnessing a constant surge in COVID-19 cases. 19,673 cases were reported recently and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India is witnessing a constant surge in COVID-19 cases. This include both infections and fatalities. A total of 19,673 cases were reported recently. The number of deaths has reached 47 in the last 24 hours. The overall number of COVID-related infections in the country is now 4,40,19,811. According to the health ministry of India , the total number of active cases are 1,43,676. The total number of deaths on the other hand has increased as well and reached the number 5,26,357. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent and among the total number of cases, the active cases comprise of 1.6 per cent. Among all the states, Maharashtra reported the highest Covid-19 cases at 2,087, followed by Karnataka with 1,886 cases, Kerala with 1,595 cases, Tamil Nadu with 1,548 cases and Delhi with 1,263 cases.

COVID-19 CASE UPDATES IN THE STATES

Here are the exact numbers of cases that have been recorded in some states experiencing a surge.

Cases In Tamil Nadu

According to the most recent updates, Tamil Nadu has recorded 1,467 new COVID cases. The total number of cases in the state has now reached 35,44,246. No fatalities were reported and the death toll remains unchanged at 38,032.

TRENDING NOW

Cases In West Bengal

West Bengal's COVID tally rose to 20,93,891 on Sunday as 1,011 more people tested positive for the infection. Seven more patients died due to the infection, pushing the total count to 21,366. The number of active cases dipped to 15,314 from 16,699 on the previous day as 2,389 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,57,211.

Cases In Telangana

On Sunday, Telangana recorded 705 COVID positive cases. The overall caseload in now 8,19,846. compared to the cases since the past five days last week, this was said to be lower. The state was recording 800-930 cases almost everyday. 32,834 samples were put to test on Sunday among which 159 results are awaited.

Cases In Delhi

According to the health department of Delhi, the city reported 1,263 new cases of COVID-19 cases on Sunday and no deaths. The test positivity rate rose to 9.35 percent in the national capital, data suggested further. The daily count of coronavirus cases remained above the 1,000-mark for the fifth consecutive day, while the positivity rate in the city was above 5 per cent for the ninth day in a row. The city had seen 1,891 cases on June 26, according to official data.

You may like to read

Cases In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh reported 505 new COVID cases on Sunday while 452 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the data from the state health department. Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra also tested positive for COVID. There are 3101 active COVID cases under treatment in the state.

Cases In Ahmedabad

The city had been registering COVID fatalities for three days in a row. At least 6 people have died in Ahmedabad. On Sunday it had registered 942 cases. After 3 days, the number of cases has finally reached below the 1000 mark. Moreover, no COVID deaths were reported on Sunday. 679 patients have been discharged and the total number of cases currently is 6,537.

Cases In Maharashtra

According to health officials, Maharashtra has reported 1,849 fresh Covid-19 cases, including 322 in Mumbai, and three fatalities, taking the tally to 80,47,455 and the toll to 1,48,104. The fresh fatalities were reported from Mumbai and Ratnagiri district. The fresh fatalities were reported from Mumbai and Ratnagiri district

With 1,853 people discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state rose to 78,86,348 at the recovery rate of 98% leaving Maharashtra with 13,003 active cases, as stated by officials. According to health official, the state laboratories have detected 52 cases of BA.5 and 10 cases of BA. 4 sub-variants among the patients. Among them, almost 79 patients were infected with the variant BA.2.75.

COVID-19 RECOVERY RATE

According to health officials, the number of fresh cases have dropped slightly on Sunday. But this number is not very notable considering states like Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, Karnataka and also North East India continues to report new cases everyday. The percentage of fall is just around 4 % in comparison to last week.

India's cases have recorded a 3.6 drop as compared to Saturday. This is in accordance to data shared by the Union Health Ministry. This brings the country's cumulative caseload to 4,40,19,811. Total recoveries were at 4,33,49,778 across the country. A total of 19,336 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is now at 98.48 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES