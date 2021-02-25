Is the COVID-19 pandemic over yet? doesn’t really look so. Fresh Covid-19 cases are showing an alarming upward trend over the past week. In a recent report, more than 220 students tested positive for novel coronavirus all across the country in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Is it safe to travel if you have got the COVID-19 vaccine? Here's what experts say

In Maharashtra's Wasim district a residential school has confirmed that over 225 students and four school staffers have tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. Following the incident, the school's premises have been shut down and the area was declared a containment zone.

Earlier this week, 39 students and five employees of a hostel in Latur district of Marathwada had tested positive. According to the reports, all the 29 students are from classes 9 and 10.

“The infected students and employees have been quarantined at a government hostel near the city,” an official was quoted as saying.

Washim Collector Shanmugarajan S. rushed to the site on Wednesday night to review the situation with the school and local authorities, the containment measures taken and other precautions to prevent further spread among the student-teacher community and others in the village.

The residential school-hostel has around 325 students mainly from neighbouring districts living there and the cases were detected in the past couple of days.

This comes amid a sudden surge in the number of active COVID-19 positive cases in the state. On Monday, Maharashtra recorded a total of 5,210 new infections, with this the state’s total coronavirus active cases tally rose to 21,06,094.

Earlier this week, a school in Punjab witnessed a sharp spike in teachers and students testing positive for the virus. The reports suggested that in a span of 13 days, the state had an 82% jump in COVID-19 positive cases among students and around 88.5% jump among the teachers.

In another instance, last, Kerala had reported that over 190 students from two different government schools had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Over 600 students of the school were subjected to virus testing after a student had tested positive late last week. All the students who were tested positive belonged to Class X and classmates of the student who tested positive first,” an official had told the media.

The country is reportedly witnessing a sudden surge of inactive cases. According to the government’s report, 16,738 new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,10,46,914 on Thursday.

The rise in new cases is almost 2,996 more than the previous day. India has been recording less than 15,000 new infections daily with the toll not crossing the 200-mark over the last month.

However, the number spiked possibly owing to “mutations and new strains“, as has been studied by the laboratories involved in Covid detection across the country.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 138 more deaths taking the overall toll to 1,56,705.

Last week, officials said that the average daily new infections for the last 15 days were oscillating between 9,000 to 12,000 while the deaths were between 78 to 120.