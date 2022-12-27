- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
COVID-19 is in the headlines again after the sudden surge in China, and the United States. As India bounces back to safety protocols, doctors are recommending going for the third dose of vaccination. The precautionary doses are designed to cover antibodies. It is crucial because antibodies start to decline after three months, especially in people who received a vaccination more than six months ago because by this point their antibody levels will be low. This is a crucial step since it gives your immunity a new boost, which eventually aids in your ability to fight off illnesses.
"It is thought that 40 per cent of COVID-19-infected individuals are asymptomatic, but they can still transmit the virus to others. The deployment of universal masks can significantly reduce the spread of viruses across society by preventing anybody, including those who are unintentionally harbouring the virus, from sharing it with others," says Dr. Arunesh Kumar, HOD Department of Pulmonology & Respiratory Medicine, Paras Hospitals, and Gurugram.
Dr. Kumar urges people to observe COVID appropriate behaviour at all times to prevent new infections and their dissemination. "Precaution is prevention, let's be vigilant, wear a mask, follow all the COVID protocols and stand united in such times," he says. Below the Pulmonologist suggests some precautionary measures one needs to take to prevent new coronavirus infections.
Above all, don't incite fear or spread rumours; they'll do more harm than good, he adds.
Follow us on