COVID-19 Cases Increasing With Fatal Outcomes: Crucial Steps To Prevent New Coronavirus Infections

COVID-19 is in the headlines again after the sudden surge in China, and the United States. As India bounces back to safety protocols, doctors are recommending going for the third dose of vaccination. The precautionary doses are designed to cover antibodies. It is crucial because antibodies start to decline after three months, especially in people who received a vaccination more than six months ago because by this point their antibody levels will be low. This is a crucial step since it gives your immunity a new boost, which eventually aids in your ability to fight off illnesses.

"It is thought that 40 per cent of COVID-19-infected individuals are asymptomatic, but they can still transmit the virus to others. The deployment of universal masks can significantly reduce the spread of viruses across society by preventing anybody, including those who are unintentionally harbouring the virus, from sharing it with others," says Dr. Arunesh Kumar, HOD Department of Pulmonology & Respiratory Medicine, Paras Hospitals, and Gurugram.

Precaution is Prevention: What should be kept in mind?

Dr. Kumar urges people to observe COVID appropriate behaviour at all times to prevent new infections and their dissemination. "Precaution is prevention, let's be vigilant, wear a mask, follow all the COVID protocols and stand united in such times," he says. Below the Pulmonologist suggests some precautionary measures one needs to take to prevent new coronavirus infections.

Inside your home: If at all possible, avoid close contact with sick people. Maintain a 6-foot distance between the sick person and other family members if at all possible. If you're caring for someone who's sick, make sure you're wearing a well-fitting mask and taking other precautions to keep yourself safe. Indoors in a public setting: Stay at least 6 feet away from other people if you are not up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, especially if you are at a higher risk of becoming severely sick from COVID-19. Do not self-medicate: If your child or anyone in the family is sick, see a doctor immediately. Do not self-medicate or use medication you do not require. In most cases, the present strain of COVID merely causes minimal symptoms that can be treated with paracetamol. While following COVID regimens, a well-balanced diet, proper sleep, and regular exercise are all beneficial to your general health and well-being. To help prevent COVID-19 transmission, parents should continue to educate their children to wash their hands before touching their faces. A face mask is recommended when in public along with social distancing. It is recommended to avoid crowded places.

Above all, don't incite fear or spread rumours; they'll do more harm than good, he adds.