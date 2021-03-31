Bihar is also witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 cases though not as bad as the neighbouring states Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. It saw a sudden rise in daily cases during Holi apparently due to a large number of migrant labourers returning home from most affected states like Maharastra Delhi and NCR cities Punjab Haryana Gujarat Andhra Pradesh Tamil Nadu and Kerala. On Sunday the day when Holika Dahan was observed Bihar reported 351 fresh cases – the highest single-day caseload reported in the state over in the past three months. However the number came down to 239 on Holi