Bihar is also witnessing a spike in daily Covid-19 cases, though not as bad as the neighbouring states Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh. It saw a sudden rise in daily cases during Holi, apparently due to a large number of migrant labourers returning home from most affected states like Maharastra, Delhi and NCR cities, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. On Sunday, the day when Holika Dahan was observed, Bihar reported 351 fresh cases – the highest single-day caseload reported in the state over in the past three months. However, the number came down to 239 on Holi (Monday). The curve went down further on Tuesday with just 74 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Bihar state health department, 1,487 cases were registered in last 10 days, of which over 600 were in last three days. Meanwhile, the Rajendra Agriculture University Pusa in Samastipur district has shut its hostel after seven of its students tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

According to Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, the vice chancellor of the university, they have initiated rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests in the varsity with 100 students are undergoing Corona test every day. The varsity has also started contact tracing of students and formed an isolation centre in the premises for Corona positive patients, he said. Appealing the parents of students to not to panic, Srivastava assured that they are providing best medical facilities at the isolation centre.

Covid test at airports, railway stations, bus stands

The state government has instructed the block and district level officers to conduct COVID test for visitors at airports, railway stations, bus stands, hospitals, primary health centres, blocks, etc. Strong action would be taken against violators not following social distancing norms and wearing masks at common and marketplaces, said Mangal Pandey, Bihar Health Minister.

“We are keeping close watch on the development, but the situation has not reached that stage where we should impose a lockdown,” INAS quoted Pandey as saying.

The state conducted 65,104 Rapid antigen test on March 28; 70,062 on March 29 and 29,224 in the last 24 hours, Pandey added.