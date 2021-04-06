Amid the sharp rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the county, a group of scientists has warned against lifting restrictions as the coming weeks “may lead to a small surge of cases and deaths”. The scientists said that vaccine hesitancy and the high transmissibility of the circulating Covid-19 variant, “vaccination alone will not be sufficient to keep the epidemic under control”. Also Read - Coronavirus: Some Side Effects Of The COVID-19 Vaccines Are Normal - Here’s Why

COVID-19 Vaccines Alone Might Not Help

COVID-19 Vaccines Alone Might Not Help

The warning was made despite the successful COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Why? According to the scientists, the vaccine alone cannot provide an individual 100% safety against the novel coronavirus. Then what is the solution? The scientists advised the best way to keep hospitalizations and deaths at a low level would mean keeping restrictions at stage two the planned easing beyond April 12, but it depends on people sticking to the rules. What are these rules? Over the last few months, experts have continuously suggested that the only way to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus is to maintain the pandemic rules and regulations such as — wearing masks, keeping hands clean, and maintaining physical distancing. "Only getting vaccinated will not stop the spread, follow social distancing, wear masks," scientists were quoted as saying.

India Recorded Highest One Day Spike

India Recorded Highest One Day Spike

India recorded 96,982 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,26,86,049 on Tuesday. This comes a day after daily cases crossed the one-lakh mark. On Monday, the country recorded 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally since the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily new cases.

In view of the sudden spurge in the coronavirus cases in India, many states have taken measures like night curfews and imposing Section 144 — to stop the spread. In a recent development, the national capital too has decided to impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am. This will be in force till April 30. Delhi is currently witnessing an alarming spike in the new COVID-19 cases.

What Is To Be Done To Stop The COVID Spread?

The tools to fight the pandemic remain the same. COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment measures, testing have to be implemented more efficiently, medical infrastructure has to be ramped up and vaccination drive intensified. COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing masks, staying away from crowds have to be followed. The daily cases of coronavirus was going down but suddenly there is a spike and experts have played down the reason behind this spurge. What are those?

1. Irresponsible behaviour by the people.

2. Hesitancy is getting vaccinated.

3. Not wearing masks properly (visit the health ministry website to understand what is the correct way to wear a mask).

4. Not maintaining social distancing at all.