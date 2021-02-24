Increasing number of Covid-recovered patients, who are otherwise healthy, are being diagnosed with diabetes and related complications in India. This is because coronavirus is apparently messing up with sugar levels of the patients, say Indian doctors, advising people who recovered from the disease to get their glucose levels checked to avoid long-term complications. Also Read - Covid-linked killer black fungus can be treated: Experts

News agency IANS reported one such case. A Covid-19 patient, Gaurav Jain (name changed upon request), started experiencing some unusual symptoms like blurry vision, constant thirst and lethargy nearly three months after recovering from a mild Covid-19 infection. He was shocked to find out that his blood sugar levels had gone above 400 mg/dL, which never happened before Covid. Jain rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was given medications and told to completely transform his lifestyle.

Dheeraj Kapoor, head of department of Endocrinology at Artemis Hospital in Gurugram, told the news agency that Covid-19 can mess up with sugar levels of healthy people who had no history of diabetes. But why this is happening is not known yet, he added.

Rajesh Khadgawat, professor of endocrinology at AIIMS, also asserted that there is new onset of diabetes in Covid-recovered patients who were otherwise non-diabetic before the infection.

Earlier, Juliana Chan from the Chinese University of Hong Kong had suggested that SARS-CoV-2 may damage insulin-secreting pancreatic beta-cells and trigger diabetes in people with risk factors such as those with obesity, low socioeconomic status and psychosocial stress.

In November 2020, a study published in the journal Annals of Medicine found high blood sugar levels associated with COVID-19 mortality, even in people with no history of diabetes. The study by a team of researchers in Spain had also suggested the need for early blood glucose screenings in people with SARS-CoV-2 infections. The findings were based on analysis of data from 11,312 COVID-19 positive patients admitted in 109 hospitals in Spain from March 1 to May 31, 2020.

The study authors suggested that early glycemic control may help reduce the poor outcomes in hospitalized, hyperglycemic COVID-19 patients with or without a previous diabetes diagnosis. They also recommended blood glucose screenings upon hospital admission for prioritizing treatment for patients at high risk of death from COVID-19.