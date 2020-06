The Spanish Health Ministry on Wednesday reported that there are no new deaths from COVID-19 for a third straight day in the country. Reports of decline in the number of hospitalisations and deaths are also coming up from other parts of the world. Such good news is giving people some hope the pandemic is gradually coming to an end and soon they can get back to their normal life. But don’t celebrate yet. Some scientists have warned that a second wave of infections is likely to hit in the coming weeks or months. They cited the 1918 flu pandemic that returned the following winter in a deadlier form and killed tens of millions of people. Also Read - COVID-19 treatment: Here’s all you need to know about a new antibody therapy

In fact, second waves of the pandemic are already reported in the US, China and Japan. New coronavirus cases, suspected to be the second wave of infections, have surfaced in Texas, Florida and California. Also Read - Give COVID 19 test results within 24 hours or face action: Delhi Govt warns labs

Eric Toner, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, also hinted that there is a new wave coming in parts of the country. “It’s small and it’s distant so far, but it’s coming,” a news portal quoted him as saying. Also Read - Good news for ‘O’ blood group people: Your risk of catching the COVID-19 virus may be negligible

The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in the Hubei region of China in December 2019. Thanks to the Chinese government’s severe restrictions, the outbreak subsided in March. As the government started relaxing restrictions and people resuming their normal life, a new wave of infections hit the region, forcing the government to impose newer restrictions.

Similarly, Japan saw a new wave of infections in April. This second wave of infections in the country occurred due to reinfections from people coming back from Europe and the US, a study by Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases suggested. The study even warned of a third or fourth wave of the infection in Japan if epidemic control measures are relaxed.

What can lead to a second wave?

While India is still struggling to contain the first wave of COVID-19, the government is also easing lockdowns and restrictions to revive its stalled economy. Is it the right decision? Some studies have indicated that premature and untimely relaxation in precautionary measures is paving the way for the second wave of COVID-19. A study published in Disaster Medicine and Public Health Preparedness last month suggested that while deciding to ease the lockdowns, governments should also prepare their healthcare systems for the second wave while relaxing their restrictions.

Weather change is another factor that can lead to the start of a second wave, as it was the case in the Spanish flu. The Spanish influenza pandemic started in March 1918, which subsided in the summer months. But it returned in a far deadlier form the following winter, followed by a third wave in winter-spring 1919. The Spanish flu pandemic killed 50 million people.

You can help prevent resurgence of SARS-CoV-2

Are you tired of restrictions and taking precautions? You’re not alone going through this challenge. But don’t think of ignoring the necessary rules or giving up on the safe hygiene practices. According to experts, this recklessness is another factor that can spur a second wave of COVID-19.

Epidemiologists and researchers have warned that the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic can have even more devastating effects. So, keep following the precautionary measure even after the lockdown ends and help mitigate the risk of possible resurgence of SARS-CoV-2 in the future.