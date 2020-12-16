Amid reports of deadly fungal infection in recovering coronavirus patients leading to loss of eyesight the Centre on Tuesday said COVID-19 can either be a mild disease without any symptom or a serious one with complications like these which have not occurred before. ENT surgeons at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) here had reported that they had seen 13 cases of COVID-19-triggered mucormycosis in the last 15 days. This alarming affliction although rare is not new. What is new is COVID-19 triggering mucormycosis they said on Monday. WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Black fungus or mucormycosis has been a cause of