Here's Why COVID Patients May Need Prolonged Ventilation

Severe COVID-19 can damage the lungs and cause them to fail. In such cases, patients require ventilation and here is the reason why.

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world, it was declared that it can affect severely affect your lungs and lead to fever, cough, a sore throat, among other symptoms. And when the body's immune system is unable to fight off the infection, it can damage the lungs and lead to a disease called acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). When a person is infected with ARDS, the body is unable to absorb sufficient oxygen from the air. The patients may develop unusual scarring of the lungs and may even need ventilation.

Why Do COVID-19 Patients Need Ventilation?

According to a study published in the journal Cell, immune cells that engulf and digest foreign substances called macrophages play a central role in such cases. Prof. Dr Matthias Selbach, from the Max DelbrAck Center for Molecular Medicine (MDC) said, "At the very least, SARS-CoV-2 is a potential trigger for a misguided macrophage response. Rather than replicating inside the immune cells, the virus appears to reprogramme them."

The researchers looked into a variety of causes for protracted lung failure, including a kind of ARDS that produces pulmonary scarring, which promotes tissue thickness and stiffness. Early in the pandemic, this type of tissue remodelling (known as a fibrosis) had been identified in a few cases. The scientists studied lung tissue from deceased Covid-19 patients using a variety of microscopic imaging techniques as part of their research.

Prof. Dr Peter Boor, lead at the RWTH Aachen University Medical Center's Institute of Pathology said, "Almost all affected patients showed extensive tissue damage. The majority of the alveoli had been destroyed and the alveolar walls showed extensive thickening. We also found ubiquitous deposits of collagen, the main component of scar tissue. All of this is characteristic of severe fibrosis."

A Buildup Of Macrophages Could Be The Main Cause Of Lung Failure

Respiratory failure occurs in Covid-19 patients only in the second or third week following symptom onset, when virus levels have begun to drop. "This shows that lung failure is driven by secondary host reactions, particularly those involving the immune system, rather than by uncontrolled viral replication," noted Prof. Dr Leif Erik Sander, Department of Infectious Diseases and Respiratory Medicine, Charite University.

After thorough analysis, the researchers found that one of the major markers in Covid-19 patients who have respiratory failure is a significant buildup of macrophages. The researchers discovered that SARS-CoV-2 has an effect on macrophages, which could speed up the fibrosis process, using cell cultures.

