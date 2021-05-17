COVID-19 is a highly contagious viral infection that mainly affects the respiratory system. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated several times since its inception. Earlier, the case-fatality rates of the previous coronavirus strain were considerably less. However, with frequent mutations, the case-fatalities rate has become much higher. The highly virulent mutated COVID-19 strains tend to infect more rapidly, thus resulting in a quickly evolving pandemic. People with diabetes need to take special care as the pandemic has disrupted their daily life. Individuals having diabetes are not able to see their doctor frequently as they used to before the pandemic. So people with diabetes need to manage blood sugar levels at home and avoid getting infected with the virulent COVID-19. Also Read - Post Covid-19 Treatment Free For All In Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

COVID-19 complications in diabetics

The impact of COVID-19 in people with diabetes initially was not known. But with a surge in people with diabetes getting infected with COVID-19, evidence of complications in this group of people is emerging. However, diabetes does not necessarily put you at risk of catching the virus. But people with diabetes are at increased risk of developing severe complications when infected with COVID-19. According to a study, if people with diabetes and obesity contract COVID-19 infection, the complications can be more severe.

Uncontrolled sugar levels, underlying health issues increase risks

People having Diabetes with uncontrolled sugar levels are at higher risk of developing complications associated with COVID-19. The uncontrolled blood sugar levels decrease one's immunity, making the body less capable of fighting infection. However, if your diabetes is well-managed, the risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19 is likely to be lesser. Also, people with diabetes have other underlying complications too. These underlying complications thus increase the risk to elevate COVID-19 related complications. Sometimes these complications can be fatal.

Self-care for diabetes patients during the COVID-19 pandemic

The corona pandemic has affected almost everyone across the globe. Individuals with diabetes are severely affected too. With some self-care tips, people with diabetes can easily manage blood sugar levels at home. We advise people with diabetes to include the following tips in their lifestyle to manage blood sugar levels:

Stay active at home, brisk walk for at least 20 minutes indoors. Also, do some yoga to help manage your blood sugar levels.

Take your medications as directed by your doctor.

Eat a well-balanced diet and make sure you are well hydrated. Take small frequent meals. Avoid sweets and fried foods.

Include green leafy vegetables and a fiber-rich diet.

Maintain proper hygiene. Wash or sanitize your hands frequently. Maintain social distance with other people and wear a face mask when in public.

Keep yourself motivated and positive.

Although the pandemic has taken a toll, we can defeat it only by ensuring that we maintain proper hygiene and social distancing.

(This article is authored by Dr.Senthil Raja, Endocrinologist, SKS Hospital)