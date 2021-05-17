COVID-19 is a highly contagious viral infection that mainly affects the respiratory system. The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated several times since its inception. Earlier the case-fatality rates of the previous coronavirus strain were considerably less. However with frequent mutations the case-fatalities rate has become much higher. The highly virulent mutated COVID-19 strains tend to infect more rapidly thus resulting in a quickly evolving pandemic. People with diabetes need to take special care as the pandemic has disrupted their daily life. Individuals having diabetes are not able to see their doctor frequently as they used to before the pandemic. So people