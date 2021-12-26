COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Protection Against Omicron Fades After 10 Weeks

Omicron is slowly becoming a dominant strain around the world, with more and more cases surfacing every day. While studies have shown that the new COVID variant evades covid vaccines, a new study has found that it may even evade immunity provided by the booster shot.

Omicron came into existence in the world not long ago, causing a new boom in COVID infections all across the world. Many countries have seen a substantial increase in coronavirus cases, as well as lockdowns, limitations, and a constant terror implanted in people's minds. South Africa was the first country to report the new COVID-19 strain, which is thought to be more contagious than the Delta variant.

Scientists have been trying to learn more about the Omicron strain for a long time. Nobody knows where it came from. It was first found by South African experts from samples collected in the nation. According to the World Health Organization, the current SARS-CoV-2 variety of worries is drawing an increasing number of researchers (WHO).

Omicron May Evade Protection Against COVID-19 Vaccines

Scientists from around the world have reported that Omicron can evade the immune protection conferred by the coronavirus vaccines. In the light of this, many studies have found that highlighted the need for new vaccines and treatments that anticipate how the SARS-CoV-2 may soon evolve. But a new study published this week indicated that the efficacy of the mRNA Pfizer's booster shot against symptomatic COVID-19 infection from the Omicron strain declined just 10 weeks after the third shot. Scientists and health experts have been weighing in on the vaccines' protection against this hyper transmissible variant as the highly complex strain with more than 65 mutations and 32 mutations on spike protein have spread like wildfire, pushing coronavirus cases to more than 100,000 for the first time since the pandemic hit the UK.

Unlike other COVID-19 variants, Omicron has been causing distinct symptoms in patients, in addition to the normal "high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change in a sense of smell or taste" seen in Delta. Those who were infected with Omicron also reported nausea and a loss of appetite, which aren't generally linked with coronavirus.

Immunity Offered By Booster Shots May Wane Faster Than The Previous COVID Variants

However, the surveillance analyses relating to risk assessments of B.1.1.529 were detailed by the UK's Health Security Agency, which is cause for concern. It was underlined that vaccine immunity fades faster with omicron than it did with any other version previously studied, including SARS-CoV-2. Researchers discovered that the COVID-19 vaccines from Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, and Moderna are less effective against Omicron than Delta.

The third booster shot of Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna will only be 60% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infection 2 to 4 weeks after the third booster dose for patients who had two shots of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. By 10 weeks, however, this protection has faded to just 35 to 45 percent. After two first doses of Pfizer/BioNTech, protection against Omicron drops from 70% at two to four weeks to 45% at ten weeks after receiving a Pfizer booster shot. After a Moderna booster shot, however, the protection drops to 70% to 75% by the 9th week.

