The COVID-19 outbreak seems to be tightening its grip in India with the number of confirmed cases going up to 2069, according to latest reports. Though 156 people have been cured and discharged from hospital, the country has so far lost 53 patients to the deadly disease. However, according to official sources, we have not yet entered stage 3 of the outbreak, which is community spread. To prevent such an event the government has imposed a complete countrywide lockdown for 21 days. But, there have been many cases of violations and this has raised fears of an impending community spread of this new strain of coronavirus. In view of all these developments, theHealthSite and DocsApp have joined hands for a webinar with Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, MBBS, MRCGP (INT). The webinar, which will go live on Facebook @indiacom tomorrow, focusses on the following topics:

TAKE PRECAUTIONS, BE SAFE

There is no cure or vaccine yet for COVID-19. Though many trials have started at different places across the world, it may be more than a year before we have a vaccine in the market. The only way out is to follow the normal precautions like washing your hands, avoiding crowds, practicing social distancing and going into isolation if you have any flu-like symptoms. Protective masks are not really necessary if you are not in a high-risk environment and not in the contact of a patient infected with COVID-19. There are a few other ways by which you can keep yourself safe from the deadly virus. Here let us see how you can bring down your risk of infection. These methods will also lower your risk of severe complications if you do get the virus.

Boost your immunity with the right foods

Eating right is important for overall health. In view of a pandemic, it becomes all the more important. The right foods will make your immune system strong. This will enable your body to easily fight off invading pathogens and viruses. So, include a lot of fresh veggies and fruits to your diet. These contain immunity-boosting minerals and vitamins that is so essential for you at this time. Increase your zinc intake by adding more red meat and seeds and nuts to your diet. This mineral is a known immunity booster. Have more of onions. The sulphur in it will make your immunity strong. Add turmeric to your milk to boost overall health. Little steps in the right direction will go a long way in boosting your immunity and m overall health. This will help your body to protect you from COVID-19.

Boost lung power

COVID-19 attacks the lungs and severe complications include pneumonia and acute respiratory failure. So, you need to take steps to make your lungs strong. This will not only help you fight the disease but also bring down your risk of severe complication in case of infection. You can easily do this by adopting a daily practice of breathing exerecises. Pranayam is best for this. But there are also many other breathing techniques that can boost lung health. Regular physical activity is also important here. Just 30-minutes of cardios can make your lungs strong and boost your immunity. If nothing, just walk around the house or do some housework. Anything will help.