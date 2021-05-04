Amid the sudden spike in the coronavirus cases in the national capital Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that the Delhi government will provide free ration to 72 lakh ration cardholders in the city for the next two months and financial assistance of Rs 5000 to auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to help people tide over the COVID-19 crisis. However he said this does not mean that the lockdown imposed in the national capital to break the chain of transmission will last for two months. Kejriwal said he hoped the situation in Delhi will improve and lockdown will not be needed.