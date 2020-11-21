A recent study has revealed that the vast majority of individuals have detectable antibodies up to three months post contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus the virus that causes COVID-19. The study published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases shows that IgA and IgM antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 decay quickly while IgG antibody levels are maintained for at least three months after infection. In this new study researchers measured three main types of antibodies (IgM IgG and IgA) directed against the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein which allows it to infect human cells. The results show that one month after