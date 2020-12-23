In recent days the world witnessed the discovery of an infectious and distinct variant of COVID-19 that spreads rapidly. The coronavirus strain which surfaced in the UK recently put the world on a high alert. The new lineage code-named as B.1.1.7 has widely tracked in the recent cases in the UK. Various countries have halted flights to and from the United Kingdom following the discovery of the new variant of SARS-CoV-2. But Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in a statement on Wednesday that another new coronavirus variant which seems to have undergone future mutation and is more transmissible has been detected