The novel coronavirus, which emerged on 31st December last year, has not only taken the lives of lakhs and infected millions all over the world, this virus has baffled doctors and scientists with unexpected manifestations and complications. COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus, is known to attack the lungs manifesting itself through symptoms like included fever, cough, shortness of breath or breathing difficulties and other respiratory issues. However, doctors are noticing an alarming trend in people with this infection now. Young patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 are experiencing strokes. Also Read - WHO says COVID-19 may never go away: What will our new reality be like?

WHAT CAUSES STROKE IN COVID-19 PATIENTS?

Doctors in New York have recently observed a surge in stroke among patients with COVID-19 infection. What is more surprising is that, these patients were in the age bracket of 33-49. After probing into these cases, doctors of Mount Sinai Health System, New York, released a report in the New England Journal of Medicine, which found that all these COVID-19 patients experienced a fatal form of stroke—large vessel strokes. These large blood vessels, including middle cerebral artery and anterior cerebral artery, are responsible for thinking, movement and breathing. As these patients had no classic risk factors for stroke, doctors are of the opinion that severe form of COVID-19 infection manifests itself through this neurological condition. Apart from New York, a few cases of stroke among people with this infection had also been reported in Wuhan, China. Also Read - Can herd immunity tame the onslaught of COVID-19 in India?

Doctors are hypothesizing that the novel coronavirus doesn’t only affect your lungs. They have a potentially dangerous impact on the linings of your blood vessels too. This is the culprit behind the development of clots in the body which disrupt blood flow to the brain, leading to stroke. These clots also obstruct blood supply to the lungs as well, which arrests your breathing. This is the most common cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Also Read - Diarrhea, not fever, may indicate COVID-19 infection in kids

There are various causes of clot formation in COVID-19 patients. One among them is inflammation. The other potential trigger behind this could be acute respiratory distress syndrome, a condition that many COVID-19 patients develop.

STROKE SYMPTOMS TO WATCH OUT FOR

In case of a stroke, the brain is short of blood supply. So, immediate access to treatment is crucial to decrease the chances of death, brain damage and other disabilities. However, you can reach out for treatment only if you are able to spot the symptoms early on. Here are the tell-tale symptoms of stroke you need to watch out for: Slurred speech and drooping of face while smiling. If you are undergoing a stroke attack, one of your arms may drop when you try to raise both hands.

OTHER COVID-19 COMPLICATIONS

Apart from respiratory issues, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has so far listed quite a few complications which accompany COVID-19 infection. They include chills accompanied by constant shivers, headache, sore throat, loss of taste, loss of smell, muscle pain. In some cases, people with this condition have complained of gut issues like nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhoea and reduced appetite. Bruises and lesions on the feet could also be a sign of COVID-19 infection.