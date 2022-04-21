Covid-19 And Parkinson’s Disease Can Be A Dangerous Combination: Expert Tips For Caregivers

Whether you have Parkinson’s disease or not, it is essential to avoid getting infected with COVID-19. Parkinson’s disease just increases your risks of developing serious complications.

Many patients with Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's, and Dementia had relapses or deteriorated further during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Studies show that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused severe effects on people who are also suffering from Parkinson's disease. Complications increased in frequency and duration and patients were at a higher risk of developing newer or worsening of motor and non-motor symptoms. It has been seen that hospitalised COVID-19 patients who had Parkinson's disease had a prolonged ICU stay or a hospital stay. Neurological disorders have also pushed up the mortality rates in COVID-19 patients with pneumonia. The viral disease has affected the brain to quite an extent. The immune response in the brain is what gets affected first and then there is the direct invasion of the coronavirus. And that is what requires more research to overcome the virus.

Management of Parkinsonism and Covid-19

The global health crisis caused due to COVID-19 has brought about a lot of changes in the healthcare system. Follow this protocol to manage Parkinson's patients who have contracted COVID-19 and also to reduce the risk of infection.

Do not alter the routine of the patients.

Implement the necessary changes without affecting the quality of care provided to Parkinson's patients.

Ensure that the patients are double vaccinated.

Utilise telemedicine for clinical consultation and assessing your patients.

Effect of Covid-19 on Parkinsonism

Clinical experience has shown that patients with Parkinsonism, Alzheimer's, and Dementia had relapses or deteriorated further during the pandemic due to

Restricted physical activity

Lack of social engagement

Limited access to healthcare

Unavailability of medicines

Latest Advancements for Parkinson's disease

There are newer treatment strategies that have come up in the management of Parkinson's disease. These include reducing the rate of disease progression, slowing the loss of the dopaminergic neurons, and decreasing the symptoms. The latest advancements in the management of Parkinsonism include the following:

1. Drug Repurposing

This is a tried-and-tested strategy that helps cut down the time required for a new drug to be used for managing Parkinsonism.

2. Deep Brain Stimulation

Electrodes are implanted into the brain surgically and the neural activity is modulated. This helps improve the motor symptoms and reduces fluctuations. Gut and urinary symptoms and sleep quality is also improved with the help of Deep Brain Stimulation.

Tips for caregivers

If you have Parkinson's Disease, you are not necessarily at a higher risk of developing COVID-19. But, with age and other comorbidities, the risk of developing a serious case of COVID-19 exists. Most people with Parkinson's disease are older adults and are not able to care for themselves. Hence, you must follow general preventive measures that are to be followed for avoiding COVID-19. Along with the above-mentioned lists, caregivers must ensure the following:

Stock up on medicines and necessary supplies for the Parkinson's patient.

Write down all the important medicines and print the list to be kept handy for the patient.

Keep a list of doctors and their contact information handy in case you need hospitalisation.

Avoid crowded places and non-essential travel.

Avoid going for get-togethers and socialising.

Stay at home and be safe.

Takeaway

Whether you have Parkinson's disease or not, it is essential to avoid getting infected with COVID-19. Parkinson's disease just increases your risks of developing serious complications. Consult your doctor if you happen to experience any of the above symptoms. People with Parkinson's Disease need to be extra careful and manage their condition in a more efficient manner.

(This article is authored by Dr Guruprasad Hosurkar, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Manipal Hospital Yeshwanthpur)

