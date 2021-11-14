COVID-19 And Mental Health Of Youth: How Schools & Colleges Can Help Manage The Mental Health Of Students

COVID-19 has impacted the mental health of young people and it is vital to address the issue before it's too late. Experts tell you how you can help manage the problem.

COVID-19 has had a continued toll on students' mental health due to a lack of physical accessibility to schools and colleges. With educational campuses closed, resources to manage mental health were also limited or unavailable, leading to a sense of confusion and uncertainty among students about their future. The lack of accessibility highlighted the need for educational institutes to prioritise how to care for student mental health both on and off-campus.

Positive thinking, effective coping strategies and remaining hopeful became challenging for school and college students due to the pervasive nature of the virus. The COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges to educators and parents as well. Children already coping with mental health conditions have been especially vulnerable to the changes or the 'new normal' after the COVID outbreak. Closure of schools and colleges, physically distancing guidelines and isolation, and other unexpected changes exposed students to several insecurities. At such a time of distress, schools, colleges, and universities are addressing the well-being of students with new and innovative approaches.

Effect Of COVID-19 On The Mental Health Of Students

Be it, children the, elderly or health professionals, every individual faced mental tension in COVID -induced lockdowns. Especially school and college students experienced anxiety, distress, social isolation, and an abusive environment. Difficulties with concentration and attention and unexpected headaches were also found among young students. As per some studies, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is closely related to depression and other psychological problems among students, the leading cause being COVID-19 recently.

In addition to this, lack of access to friend groups, complete digital mode of learning and the various lockdowns affected the mental health of youth. Moreover, many students have been complaining that while education and training were given through digital mode, assessment of the same is being taken offline. Most of the students have not been able to cope up with the education through online mode. Competitive exams added more pressure and anxiety, with young students dying by suicide. For example, Tamil Nadu saw several young students who died by suicide following the medical admission exam, NEET[1]. As per National Crime Records Bureau data, India has the highest rate of suicide in Southeast Asia, and in 2019 alone, over 8,000 children between the ages of 14 and 18 died of suicide. It has further created an immediate challenge for schools, colleges, and policymakers to tackle depression and suicidal deaths among students.

How Educational Institutes Can Help Students

Online classes and exams have become the new norms for school and college students. Although physical classes resumed after a long time earlier this year, schools and colleges were again closed after a more severe, second wave of the pandemic struck. The emotional and mental health of students, as well as the teaching and non-teaching staff, took a toll during the second wave of the pandemic, prompting educational institutes to come up with solutions to address the situation.

Many health experts have noted that concentrating on the mental health of children is more important rather than stressing them to do well in exams. This requires equal participation by parents and teachers. Apart from that, educational institutions should also help older students deal with the lack of surety in getting jobs and college admissions during the Covid-19 crisis.

Generally, students are not comfortable talking about their problems with their parents and professors. They feel that their problems can only be understood by peers, but their friends might end up giving them the wrong advice. Students at the age of 18- 25 face many issues like peer pressure of performing well on studies, looking attractive, drug abuse, harassment, family issues some might have childhood trauma. While in India, we do not have access to help for mental health, professional-level help at colleges can help the students cope up with their problems.

Students should also be kept apprised of the changes happening in the industry due to the pandemic, its impact and how to learn new skills and technology to be job-ready.

Adaptability, agility, and innovative thinking have emerged as key learning through these tough times, and they can help students to survive the pandemic ordeal. Regular webinars, talks, close group discussions and virtual one-on-ones have also helped students to gain a perspective and understand the situation better and deal better.

It is also important for students to take care of their own mental health at this time of unprecedented crisis. A few tips for students to remain mentally strong and resilient amid the pandemic include:

Eating well

Getting plenty of sleep

Exercise regularly

Stay connected with family and friends

Limit screen time and gaming

Be aware of online bullying and be safe

New realities of working from home and temporary unemployment have made it difficult for parents to take care of their children, including young school and college students. Spending time with family and recreational activities at home can help in managing stress among youth.

(The article is contributed by Dr Richa Mishra, Assistant Director of the Centre for Communication & Critical Thinking at JK Lakshmipat University)