According to an analysis of Italian patients published in The Lancet Oncology, 20 per cent of those who died from COVID-19 in Italy had active cancer. @Shutterstock

As per the latest reports, the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed 92,798 lives and infected 1,521,252 others. The viral contagion that originated from Wuhan in China, is today ravaging the US and Europe. The situation in India is also slowly turning critical. Other countries and areas are faring no better. This disease has overwhelmed the healthcare system and many nations are facing an acute shortage of ventilators and personal protection equipment. Even masks are sometimes not available for healthcare workers. In this scenario, many hospitals are suspending OPDs and elective procedures. In some countries, even operating theatres are being used as intensive care units to accommodate the influx of COVID-19 patients.

This disease is particularly risky for people with underlying health conditions and the elderly. People with hypertension, heart diseases and diabetes may suffer severe complications if infected. Cancer patients also fall in the high-risk group. According to an analysis of Italian patients published in The Lancet Oncology, 20 per cent of those who died from COVID-19 in Italy had active cancer.

ESMO Guidelines for cancer patients

Acknowledging this fact, the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO), has come out with some guidelines to medical oncologists. They are also imparting training on how to manage patients with cancer while this pandemic goes on. Some of the guidelines include giving more importance to telemedicine services, reducing clinic visits and switching to subcutaneous or oral therapies instead of intravenous ones if possible. ESMO says that care must be taken to avoid and control all kinds of infection. They also advice against seeing patients older than 70 years in clinics unless it is absolutely essential.

Some cancer patients may be more at risk than others

Cancer patients are at higher risk because treatment procedures like chemotherapy and radiotherapy for lung cancer and cancers of the blood or bone marrow can suppress the immune system. It is the same for patients who undergo chemotherapy for solid tumours. Different kinds of cancers produce immune suppression to different extents. Patients of blood cancer have a more compromised immune system. This significantly increases the risk of severe complications. Patients of colon, breast and lung cancers usually fare better on the immunity front.

The risk of being immune compromised is typically highest during the time of active cancer treatment. Though there is no specific test to determine if a person is immune compromised, findings such as low white blood cell counts or low levels of antibodies (also called immunoglobulins) in the blood likely indicate an immune compromised state.

A doctor’s discretion matters here

At the same time, there is also the fear that the cancer might progress and cause death if not treated on time. So, it is a delicate situation that needs careful handling. The doctor has to decide what risks to take. Of course, continuing with treatment at a clinic or hospital may lead to infections, which can be fatal if not treated on time. But treatment is also essential. Treatment may vary from patient to patient depending on the decisions made by multidisciplinary teams.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus