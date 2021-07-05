COVID-19 and Diabetes: How Coronavirus Can Cause High Blood Sugar Levels Post Recovery

During the first wave of the pandemic, pre-existing diabetes appeared to be one of the major risk factors that lead to the development of more severe Covid-19 illness. Patients become more likely to experience cytokine storms and require ICU care. The disease can lead to new onset of type 2 diabetes in patients, which has persisted even after finishing the steroid course and post-recovery from the illness. Interestingly, many of these individuals did not have risk factors for the development of type 2 diabetes.

In most of the patients infected by the virus, blood glucose levels quickly rise. Further, treatment with steroids exacerbates the blood glucose problem. During the first year of the pandemic, many patients with type 2 diabetes presented with diabetic ketoacidosis, which is otherwise rare in patients with type 2 diabetes, raising the suspicion if the virus directly affects the pancreatic insulin-producing cells.

Diabetes Emerges As Prominent Post-Covid Symptom During The 2nd Wave

The second year of the pandemic has added to intriguing manifestations of the illness. To give an example, I recently saw this patient in my office, who is 35 years old who recovered from COVID-19 illness a couple of months ago. The current symptoms were excessive thirst, frequent urination, and unexplained weight loss. His blood glucose was found to be 495 mg/dl. This gentleman was neither overweight nor did he have any risk factors for the development of type 2 diabetes. Over the last year, I have come across several such cases. To address these issues, an international group of leading diabetes researchers participating in the CoviDIAB Project, have established a global registry of patients with Covid-19 related diabetes.

How Does Covid Cause Diabetes?

The virus binds to ACE-2 receptors on host cells. These receptors are present in many organs in the human body, including the pancreas, adipose tissue, intestine and kidneys, which are some of the key organs required to maintain metabolic health.

Diabetes is caused by two mechanisms, the direct toxic effect of the virus on insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, and the second by increasing insulin resistance. There are two types of diabetes: type 1 diabetes is insulin-dependent diabetes that presents itself in children whereas type 2 diabetes is non-insulin-dependent diabetes, seen in adults.

New-onset diabetes that is being found following covid-19 appears to be type 2 diabetes. There is also a concern if covid-19 is leading to type 1 diabetes in children though we do not have conclusive proof from epidemiological studies yet. There are several unanswered questions like how frequent is this new-onset diabetes, is it classic type1 or type 2, will these patients go into remission eventually, what would be the long-term outcome of these patients? Hopefully, we will soon have answers to these questions.

Can Covid Induced Diabetes Be Cured?

The mechanism for the development of diabetes is the direct affection of Insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas. Beta cells have receptors for viruses and are prone to damage by viruses. Also, the COVID-19 infection and inflammation associated with it increase insulin resistance and trigger hyperglycemia. The long-term outcomes of post-COVID diabetes are yet to be understood, and more data will be available from the follow-up of these patients. At present, it appears to be permanent diabetes.

(Inputs by Dr Sweta Budyal, Sr. Consultant Endocrinologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund)