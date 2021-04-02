As the world was gearing up to resume their normal life, new variants and the surge in coronavirus cases has led to renewed lockdowns. The cases of coronavirus are constantly increasing, especially in 11 states/union territories. The Central government on Friday said that the coronavirus situation in these states and union territories is a matter of “serious concern”. He also urged the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police concerned to take appropriate action to take striction action amid rising Covid-19 cases. The worst-hit states include Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana. Also Read - "4th Wave In Delhi" warns Arvind Kejriwal: Asks for Mass Immunization in the State

Cabinet Secretary Addressed The Current Covid Scenario

A review meeting was held that included Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and the chief secretaries, DGP and Health Secretaries of these states and UTs. This comes after the constant surge in the number of cases in India.

India recorded 81,466 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest since October 2020. Moreover, there has been a high rise in Covid cases and mortalities in the past two weeks. Addressing the issue, the Cabinet Secretary pointed out that the Covid case growth rate of 6.8 per cent in March 2021 has surpassed the previous record of 5.5 per cent (June 2020). The country also reported a 5.5 per cent growth in daily Covid deaths in this period.

Appropriate Measures And Precautions Should Be Taken: Officials

In the presentation, they highlighted the current trajectory of Covid-19 in the states and UTs, and Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare talked about the effective ways to instil Covid appropriate behaviour. Pointing out the importance of following protocol, Niti Ayog’s Member Health, Dr V.K Paul, emphasised the need for states to follow a protocol for sharing and epidemiological data for a more detailed study of mutant strains for genome sequencing.

Amid the Covid-19 surge, these states and UTs are categorised as “states of severe concern due to the rising number of cases. Maharashtra, which is being considered the worst-hit state, has been advised to take immediate and high-effective measures to ensure the containment of active cases and daily deaths.

