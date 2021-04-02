As the world was gearing up to resume their normal life new variants and the surge in coronavirus cases has led to renewed lockdowns. The cases of coronavirus are constantly increasing especially in 11 states/union territories. The Central government on Friday said that the coronavirus situation in these states and union territories is a matter of “serious concern”. He also urged the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police concerned to take appropriate action to take striction action amid rising Covid-19 cases. The worst-hit states include Maharashtra Punjab Karnataka Kerala Chhattisgarh Chandigarh Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu Delhi and Haryana.