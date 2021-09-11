COVID-19 After Vaccination: Factors That Increases Chances of COVID In Fully Vaccinated People

COVID-19 After Vaccination: Factors That Increases The Risk of Fully Vaccinated People Getting Coronavirus

Can fully vaccinated people too catch COVID? Yes, it is called breakthrough infection. Here are some of the factors that might increase your chances of catching COVID after getting vaccinated.

Fully vaccinated against novel coronavirus? two weeks after you receive your second dose of the vaccine, the protective effects of vaccination will be at their highest. The chances of catching the virus at this point are really low, however, it is still possible. When you catch COVID after being fully vaccinated, you are suffering from a breakthrough infection. What are breakthrough infections? Experts say breakthrough infections are similar to regular COVID-19 infections which are mostly seen in unvaccinated people. However, there are some differences that are worth noting. Here is what to look out for when you are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Common Symptoms of COVID Breakthrough Infections

The first thing to note here is that the symptoms of a COVID breakthrough infection is slightly different than the normal symptoms of coronavirus infection. According to the COVID Symptom Study, the five most common symptoms of a breakthrough infection are:

Acute headache A runny nose Sneezing A sore throat Loss of smell

According to experts, these symptoms are most common among unvaccinated individuals. For those who have received their doses against COVID-19, the symptoms they might experience are:

Acute headache Sore throat Runny nose

However, there can be some more symptoms of a breakthrough COVID infection than an individual might experience, these are fever and a persistent cough. "Symptoms like fever and cough become much less common once you get your jabs," an expert told the media. According to one study, people with COVID breakthrough infections are 58% less likely to have a fever compared with unvaccinated people. Rather, COVID-19 after vaccination has been described as feeling like a head cold for many.

Talking about the importance of vaccination, one of the experts said, "Yes, one must get vaccinated. Vaccinated people are less likely than unvaccinated people to be hospitalised if they develop COVID-19. They are also likely to have fewer symptoms during the initial stages of the illness and are less likely to develop long COVID".

Factors That Raises Risk of COVID Breakthrough In Fully Vaccinated People

In a recent study, researchers have stated that 0.2% of the population or one person in every 500 experience a COVID breakthrough infection once fully vaccinated. Is it the same for every individual? No, not everyone suffers from a breakthrough infection. Here are some of the factors that may lead to a breakthrough infection in fully vaccinated people.

You may like to read

Vaccine type Time since vaccination New variants of COVID-19 Your immune system

(With inputs from Agencies)