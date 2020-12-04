Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic we have seen that the virus responsible for the deadly disease affects some people more than others. The elderly and people with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable to infection and also severe complications. Now a new study from McGill University says that there may be clues as to why this happens. They say the answer may lie in the proteins involved in initiating infection as the virus binds to host cells of different animals. Greater cellular oxidation with aging and sickness may explain why the elderly and people with chronic illness get