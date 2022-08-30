live

COVID-19 Active Cases Drop In India: Country Logs Over 7,500 New Cases, 30 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 Active Cases Drop In India: Country India Logs Over 7,500 New Cases, 30 Deaths In 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, the country has logged a total of India 7,591 new cases of coronavirus infection, taking India's total tally to 4,44,15,723.

LIVE BLOG | Welcome to the live platform of TheHealthSite.com.

In the last 24 hours, India has added a total of 7,591 new cases of COVID-19 infection, taking the country's total tally to 4,44,15,723. The Union Health Ministry has also stated that the number of active cases declined to 84,931. The report also stated that India's death count climbed to 5,27,799 with 30 new Covid-related fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Delhi has reported 214 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, while four more people succumbed to the viral disease. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,98,858 and the death toll climbed to 26,462.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest developments from the health sector in India and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES