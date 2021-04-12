Coronavirus has taken a 360 turn once again and there seems no stopping in its surge. India has been recording a massive increase in the number of Covid cases, and one of the worst-hit states in Delhi. Due to the huge surge in the number of cases in the national capital, the Delhi government is coming up with different ways to kick the microscopic villain to its curb. Recently, the Delhi government has notified 19 private hospitals where 80 per cent of ICU beds are to be reserved for Covid patients. Also Read - India set to welcome third Covid-19 vaccine - Sputnik V

Delhi Gets More Than 11K Beds In Private Hospitals

According to the report, 60 per cent of the ICU beds are to be reserved in private hospitals for Covid patients, and 101 private hospitals are to be reserved for Covid treatment. The 101 hospitals where 60 per cent beds will be reserved for Covid patients include leading names such as St Stephens Hospital, Max East/West Block, Batra Hospital, HAHC Hospital, BLK Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Max SS Hospital, Patparganj; Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, Indian Spinal Injury Centre, Vasant Kunj, Dharamshila Narayana Hospital, Shanti Mukand Hospital, Fortis SS Hospital, Vasant Kunj, Shree Agrasain International Hospital, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi Heart and Lung Institute, among others.

This adds 5689 Covid ward beds to the Delhi government to handle the rising cases in Delhi. While it will mobilize 633 ICU beds from 82 hospitals, another 765 ICU beds will be mobilized from 19 private hospitals where 80 per cent of ICU beds are to be reserved for Covid patients.

At present, occupancy of Covid ICU beds has reached 1000 per cent in all large hospitals. More than 85 per cent in 57 out of 115 private hospitals. Similarly, the occupancy of Covid beds has reached 85 per cent in 32 out of 115 hospitals and 100 per cent in all large hospitals. In total, the Delhi government has ordered to designate 8891 Covid beds and 2533 ICU beds in private hospitals.

Covid-19 Cases Surge In Delhi

According to reports, the number of daily cases of coronavirus crossed 10,000 for the first time during the pandemic on Sunday. Following this, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that the situation is concerning and very serious. He has appealed to the people not to step out unless it is urgent, follow the rules and get vaccinated if they are eligible.

