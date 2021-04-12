Coronavirus has taken a 360 turn once again and there seems no stopping in its surge. India has been recording a massive increase in the number of Covid cases and one of the worst-hit states in Delhi. Due to the huge surge in the number of cases in the national capital the Delhi government is coming up with different ways to kick the microscopic villain to its curb. Recently the Delhi government has notified 19 private hospitals where 80 per cent of ICU beds are to be reserved for Covid patients. Delhi Gets More Than 11K Beds In Private Hospitals