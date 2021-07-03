Covaxin Phase 3 Trial Result: 65.2% Efficacy Against Delta Variant, 77.8% Against Symptomatic COVID-19 Infection

Covaxin, India's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, has concluded its final phase 3 trials and the results are out. Read on to know all about it.





Bharat Biotech has announced the safety and efficacy analysis data from Phase 3 clinical trials of Covaxin, its whole virion inactivated vaccine against SARS-CoV2, developed in partnership with ICMR and NIV Pune. According to the trial result, Covaxin is well tolerated and the Data Safety Monitoring Board has not reported any safety concerns related to the it. Adverse reaction to this vaccine was lower than that seen in other COVID-19 vaccines. Interestingly, Covaxin is the first to report promising efficacy against asymptomatic infections based on qPCR testing that will help in reducing disease transmission. It must be noted here that no other licensed COVID-19 vaccine has reported efficacy against asymptomatic infection in a randomised controlled trial, based on qPCR testing.

Vaccine tested against variants prevalent in India

The vaccine was evaluated through neutralizing antibody responses against several variants of concern, like B.1.617.2 (Delta), B.1.617.1 (Kappa), B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.351 (Beta), P2- B.1.1.28 (Gamma). The data from these studies have been extensively published in peer reviewed journals and available for review in the public domain. According to Prof. (Dr) Priya Abraham, Director National Institute of Virology, ICMR, "The Sera from Covaxin recipients have been evaluated against viral variants detected in India, i.e., the Alpha, Beta, Zeta, Kappa and Delta."

Results of Covaxin safety analysis

The safety analysis of covaxin, based on the thorough evaluation of 130 confirmed cases, with 24 observed in the vaccine group versus 106 in the placebo group, showed the efficacy of the vaccine. Here is what the safety analysis of the vaccine shows -

The vaccine is 77.8 pr cent effective against symptomatic infection.

It is 93.4 per cent efficacy against severe symptomatic COVID-19

It provides 63.6 per cent protection against asymptomatic infection

It also offers 65.2 per cent protection against the SARS-CoV-2, B.1.617.2 Delta variant

Adverse events reported in the recipient group were similar to the placebo group, with 12 per cent of subjects experiencing commonly known side effects and less than 0.5% of subjects feeling serious adverse events

EUA for Covaxin in 16 countries

Covaxin has received emergency use authorizations in 16 countries. These include Brazil, India, Philippines, Iran and Mexico. Bharat Biotech is also in talks with the WHO to obtain emergency Use Listing for the vaccine.

(With inputs from Agencies)