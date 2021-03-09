India started its biggest vaccination drive against the deadly disease COVID-19 on January 16 and millions of people have been inoculated. So far two COVID-19 vaccines Covaxin and Covishield have been approved in India. Covaxin the first indigenous vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was granted approval in January before data from its final stage testing which was termed as a ‘hasty approval’ by many experts. Concerned over tche emergency approval of the vaccine it was reported that it might not be safe for use. An interim efficacy analysis published