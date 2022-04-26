Covaxin Gets Nod For Emergency Use in Kids Between 6 to 12 Years In India

Covaxin Booster Trials For Children

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine is developed using whole-virion inactivated Vero cell-derived platform technology. Read on to know the common side effects.

Amid a surge in daily COVID-19 cases in the country, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday gave restricted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children between the age of 6-12 years.

#COVID19 | DCGI grants emergency use authorisation to ZycovD (Zydus Cadila vaccine) for children above the age of 12 years: Sources ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has also received emergency use authorisation from DGCI to be used for kids between the ages group - five to 12 years.

The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO).

Covaxin - All You Need To Know

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccine is developed using whole-virion inactivated Vero cell-derived platform technology. The vaccine makers have said that the inactivated vaccines do not replicate and therefore they are unlikely to revert and cause pathological effects. This vaccine contains dead viruses, which are incapable of infecting people, however, they still are able to instruct the immune system to mount a defensive reaction against an infection.

Some of the common side effects of Covaxin doses are:

Pain or swelling in the injection area Mild headache Fever with a mild body ache Irritability

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 last year. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

