Bharat Biotech recently received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct phase 3 clinical trials India's first indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. The Hyderabad-based company had submitted the interim data of phase 1 and 2 clinical trials while seeking the DCGI’s nod for conducting phase-3 clinical trials. However the vaccine maker was asked to submit complete safety and immunogenicity data of the ongoing phase-2 trial. Now the company has shared the preliminary results of its first two stages of trials of Covaxin with IANS. Sai Prasad Executive Director Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) told the news agency