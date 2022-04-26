Covaxin COVID-19 Vaccine For Children: Price, Side Effects, Doses And Other Details

The price of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be decided by the vaccine makers. However, as of now, for adults, the price for Covaxin doses is Rs 225.

The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing again in India. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged over 2,380 new cases of infections. Taking cognizance of the situation, India's drug regulator has granted emergency use authorisation for Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax for those aged five to 12 years and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of six to 12 years. The approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) comes following recommendations by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO).

So, before you go ahead and get your little ones the jabs against COVID-19, take a look at the side effects and other details of the vaccine.

Is Covaxin Safe For Children?

Yes, vaccine makers and experts have stated that Covaxin is safe to take and this vaccine has also been recommended for children suffering from asthma, kidney, or lung diseases. But, it is advisable to speak with your doctor before getting the jab. Experts have also cautioned that in case there are any side effects, parents must not wait for long, and must report immediately to the nearby healthcare provider.

Gaps Between Doses

Bharat Biotech had submitted the trial data of their phase 2 and 3 trial of Covaxin on children earlier this month to the DGCI. The vaccine will be administered in two doses and the gap between both doses of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine should be a minimum of 20 days. Also, one should get a doctor's advice is to be taken before getting the jab.

However, it is important to note that in case anyone is allergic to any of the components present in the vaccine, it's best to consult the doctor before getting the jab. Scroll down to know what are some of the common side effects of Covaxin that children may experience.

Covaxin Side Effects In Kids

Some of the common side effects of Covaxin's COVID-19 vaccine are:

Mild fever Dizziness Pain in the injection area Fatigue Mild headache Body ache

What Is The Price of Covaxin COVID Vaccine?

The price of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine is yet to be decided by the vaccine makers. However, as of now, for adults, the price for Covaxin doses is Rs 225. This is only for the ones who are getting their jab from any of the private hospitals in the country.

The sudden spike in COVID cases is a reminder that COVID is not over yet and everyone should get their jabs against the deadly virus infection as early as possible.

(With inputs from agencies)

