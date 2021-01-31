What seemed like a never-ending plea has finally been put to rest with the new vaccines. Thanks to the scientists working endlessly we finally have many vaccinations available in the market against the novel coronavirus. India too is not behind in the race of COVID-19 vaccines. In fact the country has regulated two vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. After Covishield the pharmaceutical giant is all set to launch Covavax by June this year suggests media reports. The new vaccine shall be launched