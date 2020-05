Hydroxychloroquine has, in recent months, received much publicity as a possible cure for COVID-19. Even US President Donald Trump extolled the virtues of this drug that is traditionally used to treat malaria. It is also used in the treatment of lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. Though initial studies did find some evidence of its effectiveness in treating the new variant of coronavirus, later research came up with many potential dangers of using this drug. Also Read - COVID-19 in India: Over 6,000 cases reported every day, recovery rate rises to over 42 %

Now, even the World Health Organisation has called for restraint in the use of this medication for the treatment of COVID-19. In fact, this premier organization has gone on record to say that a safety panel would evaluate by mid-June the drug's use in its multi-country trial of potential COVID-19 treatments.

Countries suspend hydroxychloroquine trials

Following this announcement by WHO, France, Italy and Belgium are now moving to halt the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. A second global trial on the drug's effectiveness against COVID-19 has also come to a halt. Another study at University of Oxford is also being suspended for the time being due to safety concerns. Even the British medical journal The Lancet carried a report that coronavirus patients receiving hydroxychloroquine were more likely to die and experience dangerous irregular heartbeats. However, Swiss drug manufacturer Novartis is going ahead with its study involving 440 patients.

Side effects of hydroxychloroquine

Usual side effects of this drug are nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, diarrhea, dizziness and headache. But sometimes, you may experience severe adverse reactions, especially if you use this drug without medical supervision. There have been many reports of people taking this medication as a preventive measure against COVID-19. This is dangerous as you may be at risk of severe reactions.

Some of the serious side effect include a slow heartbeat, symptoms of heart failure that includes shortness of breath, swelling in the ankles and feet, fatigue and sudden weight gain. You may also experience anxiety, depression and hallucinations. Changes in hearing and vision, bleeding, liver problems and muscle weakness are common. Sometimes, you may find that you have uncontrolled twitching of the facial muscles and hair loss. Hypoglycemia is another danger that you may have to deal with.

Taking this drug without medical supervision can lead to fatal consequences. Call your doctor immediately or get emergency medical help if you experience severe dizziness, fainting, fast and irregular heartbeat and seizures.

Precautions that you must keep in mind

This drug is not for everyone. It is also not something that you can take just because people say it is effective against the current pandemic. This medication can sometimes cause severe allergic reaction. So, if a doctor gives you this drug, mention any allergies that you may have. You must also inform your doctor if you have any eye or hearing problems, kidney disease or liver disease as this drug can interact with the medication that you are taking for your health problems. It is also risky for patients of psoriasis, diabetes and epilepsy. Older adults and pregnant women must stay away from it.