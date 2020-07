With scientists trying desperately to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, the emergence of any new symptom can mean a setback to their efforts. This virus has been very predictable in at least one respect. It has thrown new symptoms and challenges at scientists at regular intervals. One symptom of this viral disease is skin rashes and lesions. Earlier, Spanish researchers had found that skin rashes are common in younger patients and it lasts for many days. According to the researchers, it is very strange ‘to see several different rashes – and some of them are quite specific’. Also Read - New coating for doorknobs, light switches can kill coronavirus in an hour

Now, according to a new study by Spanish scientists from the University Hospital Ramon y Cajal in Madrid, rashes on the inside of the mouth may indicate COVID-19 infection. The oral cavity lesions are clinically known as enanthem and this is basically a rash or small spots on the mucous membranes. According to researchers, this is very common in patients with viral infections like chickenpox and hand, foot and mouth disease. It is characteristic of many viral rashes to affect mucous membranes. The new study was published in JAMA Dermatology. Also Read - Anxiety, depression may indicate COVID-19 impact on central nervous system, brain

Symptoms seen in 29 per cent patients in study group

For the purpose of the study, researchers examined 21 patients diagnosed in early April with COVID-19 and associated skin rashes. Of these patients, six patients (29 per cent) had enanthem on the inside of their mouths. The affected patients were between the ages of 40 and 69, and four of the six were women. The mouth rash appeared anywhere from two days before the onset of other symptoms to 24 days after, with an average time of about 12 days after onset of symptoms. Also Read - Universal testing may help reduce COVID-19 infections: India tests over 3.2L samples in a day

Rashes were not due to medication or other causes

In most cases, the enanthem did not appear to be tied to any medicines the patients were taking, further strengthening the notion that it was illness with the new coronavirus causing the reddish spots to appear. Researchers say that it is not yet clear just how widespread this symptom is since owing to safety concerns, many patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 do not have their oral cavity examined.

Common symptoms of COVID-19

According to the World Health Organisation, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, breathing problems and a dry cough. You may also experience aches and pains in your body, nasal congestion, a runny nose, sore throat and diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and may progress gradually. Symptoms of severe infection may include brain abnormalities and severe respiratory distress. Loss of sense of smell, depression and anxiety are also other symptoms that may indicate infection.

Safety guidelines

Since there is, as yet, no vaccine available for this viral contagion, it is necessary to be safe by consciously practicing the safety guidelines laid down by authorities and government for keep COVID-19 infection at bay. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, wear face masks, practice social distancing and avoid crowds and public places. This will go a long way in keeping you safe.

(With inputs from Agencies)