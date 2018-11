Cottonseed can be termed as the seed of the cotton plant and can be beneficial in lowering your bad cholesterol. Shocked right? Reportedly, the study published in journal Nutrition Research, a five-day outpatient feeding trial of 15 healthy, normal weight men to examine the effects of diets with cottonseed oil and olive oil on lipid profiles was conducted by the researchers.

Cholesterol is found in the cell of the body and has vital functions in stimulating various activities like digesting foods, producing hormones and so on. According to the findings of the research. a high-fat diet with cottonseed oil improved the cholesterol profiles of young adult men. Cottonseed oil is good for your heart health. The findings saw reductions in cholesterol and triglycerides in the cottonseed oil trial in comparison to minimal changes on the olive oil-enriched diet.

Reportedly, Jamie Cooper, the corresponding author of the study said, these results were surprising because of the magnitude of change observed with the cottonseed oil diet. In the study conducted by the researchers, healthy men between the ages of 18 and 45 were examined and were provided high-fat meals for five days in two separate, tightly controlled trials by using cottonseed oil.8 per cent decrease in total cholesterol on the cottonseed oil diet, along with a 15 percent decrease in low-density lipoprotein and LDL and a 30 per cent reduction in triglycerides, was seen in the participants by the researchers.

Reportedly, according to researchers, it may help prevent the accumulation of triglycerides, a type of fat, in the body.

(With the inputs from ANI)