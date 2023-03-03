Cosmetic Injury: Karnataka Bride- To- Be In ICU After Having A Bridal Makeup; Beautician Detained

Cosmetics can cause serious injuries if not used as directed.

The victim's face had turned swollen, ugly, and disfigured after taking the makeup.

In an incident, a beautician in Karnataka's Hassan was detained for questioning after a young bride-to-be got admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) after getting a make up from her. Reportedly, the woman's face had got disfigured.

As per reports, the victim was all set to tie knot and had taken a make-up from the beautician. However, after the process, the victim's face had turned swollen, ugly, and disfigured. Reportedly, the beautician had told the victim that she had a new kind of make-up and had applied on her face. Following this, the victim had suffered an allergic reaction and had to be admitted to a hospital. The victim's marriage had also got postponed. The case was registered with the police and is being investigated.

This is certainly not the first case of cosmetic injury. According to a study published in the journal Clinical Pediatrics showed that more than 64,000 children in the United States had a cosmetic-related injury between 2002 and 2016. The study noted that cosmetics can cause serious injuries if not used as directed as they are chemicals at the end of the day.

TRENDING NOW

As per the same study, the most common injuries came from nail care products, followed by hair care products, skin care products and fragrance. The risk of injury and hospitalization lies higher for children.

Signs of an allergic reaction

Allergic reactions can range in severity and expression. So, the next time you feel like you are experiencing the following symptoms after using a cosmetic product, it might be a sign to stop right away.

Hives Itchy skin Rash Flaking or peeling skin Facial swelling Irritation of the eyes Wheezing Anaphylaxis

Anaphylaxis is a life-threatening allergic reaction that can include symptoms like lack of consciousness, shortness of breath, trouble swallowing, light headedness, chest pain, a rapid, weak pulse, nausea, and vomiting. A person experiencing these symptoms must be immediately rushed to emergency care.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES