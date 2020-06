Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved launched Coronil Swasari Vati, the first Ayurvedic medicine for COVID-19 today at a press conference in Yogpeeth, Haridwar. The company claims that it is the first evidence-based ayurvedic medicine. Also Read - Delhi govt to provide pulse oximeters to COVID-19 patients in home isolation

With the race for a vaccine for COVID-19 gaining momentum, many hopeful contenders are trying to be the first one in the market with a cure. After months of painstaking research, many experts are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel. On the global front, many companies have started human trials and initial reports are optimistic. All this is happening even as some of the worst affected countries are slowly limping back to a semblance of normalcy. In India, the number of COVID-19 positive cases are rising every day and the death toll has also gone up considerably. Against this backdrop, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali decided to launch Coronil in the Indian market today after 'randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials' proved its efficacy against COVID-19. The company says that this is the first evidence based Ayurvedic medicine. The drug will be accompanied by a scientific document.

Coronil comes with 100 per cent success rate

Earlier, Patanjali announced that they have a cure for the deadly contagion. According to reports, this drug, called Coronil, can 'cure' infected patients within 5-14 days. Trials have also shown that this drug has a success rate of 100 per cent. This is an Ayurvedic drug. Ayurveda, as we all know, is an ancient healing therapy that uses herbs to strengthen the body's immune system. Though till now, there are no science backed evidence that this branch of alternative medicine can indeed cure COVID-19, experts agree that it can help in preventing infection by boosting immunity.

Earlier, Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder of Patanjali had said that several corona patients tested negative after they were administered Coronil. The company has also collected clinical data of its effect on patients from different age groups. Like scientists across the world, researchers from Patanjali have also been working since the beginning to find a cure for the COVID-19 contagion.

This is a cure, not an immunity booster

Patanjali researchers emphasise that Coronil is not an immunity booster. Patients who participated in the trial were tested consecutively for the virus. In all tests, they tested negative. Based on this, the company was recently given the go-ahead for clinical trials by the drug regulatory board, which paved its way for entry to the market. This is basically an Ayurvedic drug made from a mixture of Ashwagandha, Giloy and Tulsi. You need to take it twice daily, once in the morning and once in the evening.

Ayurveda’s role in boosting immunity

Ayurveda offers protection from viruses by boosting immunity of a person. This ancient alternative healing therapy can strengthen immunity so that the body can fight off all invading pathogens effectively. Most of the medicines in Ayurveda are formulated from herbs and spices. It has been used since ancient times to treat a range of health conditions successfully. But this is the first drug that comes backed with scientific research and evidence.

