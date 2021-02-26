Amid the Coronil row Patanjali on Wednesday issued a press release saying that the coronavirus medicine - Coronil is an evidence-based medicine with the integration of scientifically validated research evidence under pre-clinical and clinical expertise. “Coronavirus is no way a secret medicine as portrayed by IMA officials” The Patanjali Research Foundation Trust said in the press release. Taking to Twitter Acharya Balkrishna the MD of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd shared a copy of the press release. It said “In fact the contents of Coronil are clearly described on its packing as per the regulatory requirements. Therefore Coronil is in no-way a