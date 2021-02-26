Amid the Coronil row, Patanjali on Wednesday issued a press release saying that the coronavirus medicine – Coronil is an evidence-based medicine with the integration of scientifically validated research evidence under pre-clinical and clinical expertise. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine for above 45: How to register and who is eligible? Everything answered

“Coronavirus is no way a secret medicine as portrayed by IMA officials,” The Patanjali Research Foundation Trust said in the press release. Also Read - Hospitalised COVID-19 patients with sodium imbalance at high risk of respiratory failure, sudden death

Taking to Twitter, Acharya Balkrishna, the MD of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, shared a copy of the press release. Also Read - 12-point advisory on going back to offices and schools in the present COVID-19 scenario

It said, “In fact, the contents of Coronil are clearly described on its packing, as per the regulatory requirements. Therefore, Coronil is in no-way a secret medicine, as portrayed by IMA officials; stating such vague and erroneous statements is absolutely incorrect and should be withdrawn forthwith.”

#Coronil has been awarded the CoPP licence as per #WHO-GMP. Ayurveda has moved to the world-stage, for #COVID-19 pandemic. Opponents of Ayurveda are panicked.

Find the truth.. Facts check response to #IMA on Coronil. https://t.co/yF5aSBLu7m pic.twitter.com/ESGDtHLhxj — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) February 24, 2021

This comes days after Indian Medical Association raised questions over Coronil. On Monday IMA had called the company’s coronavirus medicine “an unscientific product”. IMA had issued a statement whereby it asked the WHO to give their clarification on the claims made by the Coronil maker – Patanjali.

IMA said: “WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment of COVID-19”. It further demanded an explanation from the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali’s Coronil Ayurvedic medicine.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Jayesh Lele, Secretary-General of IMA said, “The medicine claims to boost immunity, cure the COVID-19 infection and prevent further complications post-infection. They have claimed on Friday in a press release that Coronil is going to be the magic drug. We would like to have entire documents on this particular medicine which they have produced. At the same time, we have already filed RTI to the respective authorities to submit these document copies to us. We will study it. We take this challenge and would really be there to discuss this issue in front of everybody”.

However, WHO quickly took to their official Twitter account and wrote: “WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19.”

We are delighted and proud to state that Coronil has been granted a CoPP license by DCGI, in accordance with the WHO GMP quality approvals. pic.twitter.com/4wT0TEbrV2 — Acharya Balkrishna (@Ach_Balkrishna) February 19, 2021

Last week, Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved launched its immunity booster- Coronil tablet to treat novel coronavirus. Ayurvedic medicine was released during a press conference in New Delhi, on February 19, 2021, in the presence of Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Dr. Harsh Vardhan. A billboard behind the table where Ramdev and Union Ministers sat reads that the medicine was CoPP and WHO GMP certified.

Following the controversy, Patanjali’s MD also took to Twitter to clarify the efficacy of Coronil. He wrote: “Patanjali has made history in the field of Ayurveda as Coronil has been recognized by WHO as First Evidence-Based Medicine for Corona”.