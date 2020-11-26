The virus responsible for the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic belongs to the broad family of viruses known as coronaviruses. They cause diseases ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The COVID-19 virus also known as SARS-CoV-2 is the latest type of coronaviruses known to infect people. It’s been almost a year now since the COVID-19 outbreak began in China’s Wuhan city but the origin of the virus remains a mystery. Bats are recognized as the natural reservoirs of a large variety of viruses. Some studies have