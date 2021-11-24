Coronaviruses Closely Related To Pandemic Virus Found, Know Everything About It

- Health A-Z
In a recent development, a team of scientists has identified some variants of coronaviruses that are closely related to SARS-CoV-2 which has wrecked havoc worldwide. According to the experts, the findings were collected from two bats sampled in Cambodia more than a decade ago. The discovery has been described in the journal Nature Communications. In the study, experts mentioned that they have detected one of the closest ancestors of SARS-CoV-2 known to date. The study indicates that the deadly SARS-CoV-2-related viruses which are capable of causing COVID-19, which the world is battling right now have a much broader geographic distribution than which was previously studied.
According to the scientists, it is not possible to know where these animals are catching these viruses, however, it is important to note that the natural geographic range of the pangolin species involved (Manis javanica) also corresponds to Southeast Asia and not China.
Speaking to the media, Lucy Keatts of the Wildlife Conservation Society's (WCS) Health Program and a co-author of the study, said, "These findings underscore the importance of increased region-wide investment in bridging capacity for sustainable surveillance of pathogens in wildlife, through initiatives such as WildHealthNet.
(With inputs from IANS)
