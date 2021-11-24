Coronaviruses Closely Related To Pandemic Virus Found, Know Everything About It

A closely related coronavirus that has the same features as the SARS-CoV-2 can lead to future pandemics. Read on to know everything.

In a recent development, a team of scientists has identified some variants of coronaviruses that are closely related to SARS-CoV-2 which has wrecked havoc worldwide. According to the experts, the findings were collected from two bats sampled in Cambodia more than a decade ago. The discovery has been described in the journal Nature Communications. In the study, experts mentioned that they have detected one of the closest ancestors of SARS-CoV-2 known to date. The study indicates that the deadly SARS-CoV-2-related viruses which are capable of causing COVID-19, which the world is battling right now have a much broader geographic distribution than which was previously studied.

Coronaviruses That Can Cause Pandemic Found: Here Are Some Details To Know

In the study, the scientists used metagenomic sequencing to identify the nearly identical coronaviruses in two Shamel's horseshoe bats (Rhinolophus shameli) which was originally sampled back in 2010.

According to the study reports, the finding suggests that SARS-CoV-2 related viruses likely circulate via multiple Rhinolophus species. This particular finding can also help scientists to understand and contain future pandemic or virus outbreaks.

The study also mentions that back in 2020, viruses of the SARS-CoV-2 sublineage , the one which was exhibiting strong sequence similarity to SARS-CoV-2 were detected in China.

According to the authors, the current understanding of the geographic distribution of the SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 lineages possibly reflects a lack of sampling in Southeast Asia.

Along with bats, the authors also noted that pangolins, as well as certain species of cat, civet, and weasels found in this region of China, are readily susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection, and has the ability to infect the human body and cause massive transmission.

Where Are These Animals Getting Infected?

According to the scientists, it is not possible to know where these animals are catching these viruses, however, it is important to note that the natural geographic range of the pangolin species involved (Manis javanica) also corresponds to Southeast Asia and not China.

Speaking to the media, Lucy Keatts of the Wildlife Conservation Society's (WCS) Health Program and a co-author of the study, said, "These findings underscore the importance of increased region-wide investment in bridging capacity for sustainable surveillance of pathogens in wildlife, through initiatives such as WildHealthNet.

(With inputs from IANS)