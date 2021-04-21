Amid a sudden spike in the number of daily coronavirus cases in the country, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that the state will now offer the COVID-19 vaccine free of cost from May 1, as India’s vaccine net widens to include all people over the age of 18. Also Read - Lockdown last resort, focus on micro-containment zones, says PM Modi on fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus Will Lose, India Will Win

According to the reports, the decision was taken late on Tuesday night at a virtual cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who last week tested positive for the virus. Also Read - New sweat sensor can alert impending COVID-19 cytokine storm, help save lives

Taking to Twitter, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister wrote: “In the cabinet meeting it has been decided that coronavirus vaccination of all the people above 18 years of age in Uttar Pradesh will be made free… Coronavirus will lose, India will win.” Also Read - New DNA Vaccine May Offer Protection From Coronavirus - Everything You Need To Know

Adityanath said his government was working to save “life and livelihood”. “The war against COVID is being fought vigorously under the guidance of the prime minister,” he said, asking all the ministers to monitor the status of coronavirus treatment in districts. The CM also directed to take care of migrants returning from other states and keep them at quarantine centers.

The CM said like the previous year, success in the fight against the virus can be achieved by keeping the public aware and preventing rumors.

People Over 18 To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine Starting May 1

On Monday, the central government had said that all those over the age of 18 can get the shot from May 1. Currently, only people over 45 are eligible. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed that the government has been working hard to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Coronavirus Vaccination: Here’s Everything You Need To Know

In the 3rd phase of immunization against coronavirus, vaccine manufacturers are allowed to release up to 50 per cent of their vaccine supply to state Governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

Based on the price, which is to be declared in advance, state governments, hospitals, would be able to procure vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same. Currently, India is administering two COVID-19 vaccines — Covaxin and Covishield.

Uttar Pradesh Dealing With Spike In Cases

On Tuesday, the death toll from COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 10,000-mark with 162 more fatalities, while the infection tally exceeded nine lakh after detection of 29,754 fresh cases. So far, the virus has claimed 10,159 lives in the state, which has reported 9,09,405 infections since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

(With inputs from Agencies)