Covid-19 or coronavirus took the world by storm almost a year ago. As the world continues to grapple with the microscopic villain, there are a few key measures that can help people fight this pandemic. While hygiene plays a pivotal role in your battle against Covid-19, boosting your immunity is equally as important.

The good news is that your kids don't seem to be at a high risk of contracting the disease, according to a new study. The study published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood, the researchers revealed that children and adults exhibit distinct immune system responses. Children have better blood vessel health, which can help protect children from severe Covid-19 infection.

Children Have A Strong Immune-Response

According to the study, children have a stronger innate immune response, which is the strongest defence against coronavirus. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 95,34,964 while death toll reaches 1,38,648

“Most children with Covid-19 have no, or mild symptoms, most commonly fever, cough, sore throat and changes in the sense of smell or taste,” study author Nigel Curtis from the University of Melbourne in Australia told IANS.

She added that even children who are prone to severe infections, such as immunosuppression, are at a lower risk of developing Covid-19 disease.

The researchers said the damage to the thin layer of endothelial cells lining various organs, especially the blood vessels, heart, lymphatic vessels, increase with age. Pre-existing blood vessel damage accompanied by Covid-19 can lead to blood clots, causing strokes and heart attacks.

“The endothelium in children has experienced far less damage compared with adults and their clotting system is also different, which makes children less prone to abnormal blood clotting,” added Curtis.

They also stated that immunization with live vaccines, such as the MMR vaccine against measles, mumps, and rubella, also plays a role in boosting children’s immunity.

“Another important factor is ‘trained immunity’ which primes innate immune cells after mild infections and vaccinations, leading to a type of ‘innate immune memory,’ Dr Petra Zimmermann from the University of Fribourg told IANS.

According to the researchers, children infected with Covid-19 often have co-infections with other viruses. Recurrent viral infections could lead to improved trained immunity, making kids more effective at clearing Covid-19.

Previous Studies Also Suggest That Children Are At A Lower Risk Of Covid-19

A study published in the journal JAMA found that lower levels of ACE2 gene expression in nasal epithelium.

According to the researchers, SARS-Cov-2 uses ACE2 to enter your body. Since ACE2 gene in the nasal epithelium was lowest in younger children and only increased with age, it could be another reason why children are less susceptible to this infection.

Another study published in the preprint journal medRxiv found that children are at 56 per cent lower risk of getting infected by the virus, compared to adults. However, there are more studies required on the subject.

While we wait for the vaccine to eradicate the virus for good, parents can take a sigh of relief that their children are less susceptible to coronavirus. However, this doesn’t mean that they are completely immune to the disease. So, keep following the necessary precautionary measures as advised by the national authorities and the government.

Stay safe; stay healthy!