Covid-19 or coronavirus took the world by storm almost a year ago. As the world continues to grapple with the microscopic villain there are a few key measures that can help people fight this pandemic. While hygiene plays a pivotal role in your battle against Covid-19 boosting your immunity is equally as important. The good news is that your kids don’t seem to be at a high risk of contracting the disease according to a new study. The study published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood the researchers revealed that children and adults exhibit distinct immune system responses. Children have