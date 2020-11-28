COVID-19 the illness caused by the coronavirus starts in your respiratory tract. That’s the airway between your mouth nose throat and lungs. It’s the same place that the common cold attacks. But COVID-19 is more likely to get deeper into your respiratory tract including into your lungs. When your body spots the virus your immune system counterattacks. One sign of that is a fever. You might have a cough too. That’s your body’s usual response to something that’s in the airways that shouldn’t be. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the new coronavirus that’s sickened lakhs and lakhs