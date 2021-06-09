Amid a sharp fall in the number of coronavirus cases in the country the Indian states are currently under the process of unlockdown. However the experts have said that vaccination is the only key to stop the virus to spread further. The central government earlier this year had allowed everyone above 18-years-old to get vaccinated. Following the various speculations from the health experts the government has set the maximum price private hospitals can charge for the three COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the country -- Covishield Rs 780 per dose Covaxin Rs 1410 and Sputnik V Rs 1145. In a