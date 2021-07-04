Coronavirus Vaccines: Can One Dose of A COVID-19 Vaccine Provide You Full Immunity?

In India, the vaccines against the novel coronavirus were rolled out earlier this year. Read on to find out whether one dose of vaccine is enough for you to get full immunity.





The world is reeling under the threat of a ferocious second wave of coronavirus which swept each corner of the globe, affecting millions of people. As there is growing speculation about another deadly wave due to the newly detected Delta plus variant, experts have stated that vaccines are the only tools to ward off the complexities of the coronavirus infection. However, there are many questions in the minds of the common people How do vaccines work? Do they provide full protection against the infection? Vaccines work to prepare your immune system against future "attacks" by a particular disease. Similarly, COVID-19 vaccines can help your body stay safe from the severity of the infection. Currently, the vaccines for the coronavirus are all two-dose. The gap between both doses has been increased to 6-8 months. Now, the question is will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect an individual from the virus? Yes, but not nearly as much as if you had both doses. Experts recommend getting fully vaccinated, especially with the emergence of worrisome coronavirus mutations such as the delta variant first identified in India.

Delta Plus A New COVID-19 Variant Is Here

The COVID-19 vaccines rolling out globally were developed to target the original version of the virus detected in late 2019. While they seem to work against newer versions, there's a concern the shots eventually might lose their effectiveness if variants evolve enough. With the delta variant, a study by British researchers found people were well protected when they got both doses of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. But with only one dose, protection was significantly reduced. To stem the spread of the delta variant in the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently delayed the lifting of remaining restrictions to get more people the full two doses.

Health officials are also concerned about the dozens of countries that still don't have enough supply secured to distribute second doses within the recommended time frame. World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said vaccinations with only one dose won't be enough to stop outbreaks fueled by new variants and that people should maintain social distancing and other measures until more of the population is fully vaccinated. The second dose of a two-dose vaccine is critical because it's what "really gives a boost to the immune system so that the antibody response is very strong," says Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist.

(With inputs from AP)