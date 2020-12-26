The district health department said on Friday that the Covid-19 vaccine will be available to around 35000 health workers of government and private hospitals in the district. Also apart from the government facilities Covid vaccine centres will also be set up at private hospitals across the district. Covid-19 vaccine drive to start by January A meeting of the Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee was conducted on Friday under the chairmanship of Virender Yadav civil surgeon Gurugram. The meeting was also attended by the representative of the World Health Organization Bindu Yadav officials of all private hospitals and the Indian